New home construction is growing at the fastest rate in more than a decade and Valley builders are feeling the surge.
“Housing demands are way up. We have a backlog into almost October,” said Lynn Kuhns, president of Apex Homes of PA in Middleburg.
Custom home builder Todd Ross, president of T-Ross Brothers Construction in Milton, said work in both the residential and commercial market has “been extremely busy. We’re building more now than ever.
“Most are repeat customers,” said Ross, who like Kuhns, said his company is also dealing with a backlog due to supply issues. T-Ross focuses on customers located within an hour of the Milton area and has a large customer base of retirees from New Jersey and employees in the medical field, he said.
According to the Census data released last month, new home construction starts rose 6.8 percent in the month of February and by 22 percent compared to March 2021, the fastest growth since 2006.
Housing construction with five or more units grew even faster, by 37.3 percent compared to last year, the data said.
Kuhns is feeling the growth on both fronts, with single-family and multi-family building construction.
“We’re doing multi-family housing in the inner city of Philadelphia and single-family homes along the East Coast, from Pennsylvania to Maine,” he said.
The new building surge has been happening for the past two years, despite home prices rising between 30 and 40 percent, with the cost of materials skyrocketing and work slowed by the labor shortage.
New interior doors are up 120 percent and during the pandemic lumber prices skyrocketed, jumping up about 400 percent, Kuhns said.
Customers haven’t been deterred and understand that they will have to wait to move into a newly built home.
“We’re all in the same position,” he said.
A normal wait for supplies before the pandemic was between six and eight weeks, Kuhns said. Now the backlog is between 12 and 18 weeks.
Despite the continued issues with the supply chain and labor shortage, Kuhns said, work at the Middleburg plant continues 50 hours a week.
Rising interest rates, which are climbing above 5 percent, however, could slow the growth in new housing construction.
“I don’t know what the interest rates will do and that concerns me. It could potentially slow down first-time buyers,” said Kuhns who hopes the issue is addressed by the country’s leaders. “Construction is the backbone of America. If we start limiting homebuyers, it will just slow everything down.”