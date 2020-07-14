Central Susquehanna Builders Association (CSBA), is hosting a chicken barbecue giveaway Sunday, serving up to 600 free meals to Valley residents.
The organization, which serves Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, will be handing out 300 meals in the Danville area and 300 in the Mifflinburg area.
"We are accepting donations if people choose to give," said Pam Slusser, CSBA board member. "All donations will be donated to The Hope Center and The Backpack Program, both non-profit organizations that have been going above and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis."
The Mifflinburg giveaway will be held in the Cole's Hardware parking lot at 24 E. Chestnut St. at 11:30 a.m., while the Danville giveaway will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Danville Middle School.
Meals are free and will include half a chicken, macaroni salad and a bag of chips. Three hundred meals will be handed out at each location with a maximum of four meals per car. State and local guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed by everyone involved.
— THE DAILY ITEM