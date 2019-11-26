Jahird Burgess and Samantha Delcamp now face homicide charges for what troopers said was their part in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
On Tuesday, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz charged Burgess with homicide following Parker's death on Friday. While Parker remained in the hospital on life support, Matulewicz said if Arabella were to die he would file the homicide charges.
Burgess, 19, and Parker's mother Delcamp, 24, both of Trevorton, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday afternoon. Gembic revoked the $500,000 bail he set for Burgess and the $200,000 he set for Delcamp. Burgess is now charged with homicide while Delcamp has been charged as an accomplice.
Gembic denied bail for both Burgess and Delcamp and remanded both of them to jail.
Earlier in the day, Matulewicz withdrew charges of aggravated assault on Burgess and troopers arrived at the Northumberland County Jail and Snyder County Jail to arrest the couple.
Stonington state troopers say Burgess beat Arabella so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Arabella was on life support for more than a month before she succumbed to the injuries Friday.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.