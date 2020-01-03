SUNBURY — The man accused in the killing of 3-year-old Arabella Parker received a new attorney to represent him in an unrelated robbery case committed when he was a month away from turning 18.
Jahrid Burgess, 19, is now represented by public defender Richard Feudale after James Best withdrew as counsel due to a conflict. Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini appointed Feudale on Friday, but granted a continuance of the scheduled hearing since Feudale only received notification of the appointment on Friday.
Burgess's case was originally in juvenile court, but it was moved to adult court on Dec. 4, 2018. He is now scheduled for a status hearing and criminal motion court at 10:30 a.m. March 23 in front of Rosini.
Burgess was 17 when Sunbury Police said he and two other adult men named Ryan Scholl and Izyk Jensen assaulted and robbed Alan Seiberling in July 2018 on Race Street. They were confronting the victim because he had involvement with their friend's girlfriend, police said.
Burgess allegedly pushed the victim and the other defendants knocked him to the ground. Scholl and Jensen jumped on top of Seiberling, and then Seiberling got away. When Scholl and Jensen caught up with him, they struck him again and took his phone, police said.
Burgess is facing felony counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft.
Burgess and Arabella's mother Samantha Delcamp are charged in the death of Arabella. Burgess, the former boyfriend of Delcamp, is accused of causing the injuries that led to the death on Nov. 22 and Delcamp is charged as his accomplice because authorities said she knew about the abuse and never reported it.
They are facing a combined 18 charges between them, including criminal homicide. Burgess is also scheduled to appear for a status conference in the homicide case at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 27 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.