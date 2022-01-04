SUNBURY — Jahrid Burgess on Tuesday said he accepts responsibility for Arabella Parker's death more than two years ago as he was sentenced for is role in the 3-year-old's death.
"I take 100 percent accountability for Arabella's death," he said before he was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in prison on Tuesday in Northumberland County court.
Burgess, 21, was found guilty in November of third-degree homicide for the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker in 2019. The jury found Burgess guilty of homicide and four felony counts of aggravated assault for a person under 13, aggravated assault for a person under 6, child endangerment and obstruction and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. The jury found Burgess not guilty of a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Burgess was convicted of beating Arabella so badly she died from her injuries a month later. State police contend Burgess also waited to call 911 for nearly 49 minutes after the child was injured.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.