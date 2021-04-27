SUNBURY — Accused murderer Jahrid Burgess and his attorney are asking a judge for bail in the case surrounding the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, accused of beating Arabella in an October 2019 incident that led to her death a month later, appeared in Northumberland County Court on Tuesday via video from the Northumberland County Jail, where he is being held without bail on the murder charge.
President Judge Charles Saylor cut off Burgess’s attorney, Richard Feudale, from making the request on Tuesday. The judge said he does not accept verbal requests for bail reduction and will decide on a hearing after a formal request is filed.
Feudale also continued to file motions in the case, including a request for a private investigator, access to a ChildLine report with a name of an individual who claimed Arabella was getting abused prior to being around Burgess, a video or audio recording of Burgess getting fingerprinted at the state police barracks at Stonington and a request for the county information technology department to help him locate evidence on videos provided by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Matulewicz said he attempted to and offered Feudale help locating the videos and has offered the defense attorney an open invitation to come to the district attorney’s office anytime he wanted to review evidence. Matulewicz told Saylor he attempted to show Feudale how to access the files and said, "I am being generous with saying it took less than 10 minutes."
Feudale admitted he is unfamiliar with how to get files off of the drive provided to him. Saylor said Matulewicz’s offer to help either at the district attorney’s office or at Feudale’s office was sufficient and no money needed to be spent to pay the IT department.
Saylor did grant Feudale’s request for a private investigator to help locate witnesses for the upcoming trial.
“We aren’t looking to get a private investigator for a Perry Mason moment,” Feudale said. “The investigator would help locate witnesses who may be hard to track down.”
Feudale said he wants the courts to provide a Children and Youth report that could potentially have the name of an individual who reported the abuse was being done by Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, not Burgess.
Matulewicz argued he didn’t want the case to become one of a “serial filer,” and he wanted to cooperate with Feudale so the case can move forward. Feudale said if Saylor couldn’t grant the report he would discuss the possibility of suing the state in order to get it released, which could potentially delay the trial.
Delcamp’s attorney Michael O’Donnell, told Saylor last week he wanted to wait to go to trial until after Burgess’s trial concluded.
Feudale continues to say the case is a “he said, she said” case and that he believes reports were made to Children and Youth officials about abuse prior to Burgess meeting Delcamp.
Saylor also asked Matulewicz to ask Stonington state police if there is any video footage from Burgess being fingerprinted, but Matulewicz said if there was, he wasn’t aware. Matulewicz agreed to contact the state police. Feudale argued Burgess claims there is evidence on audio concerning the fingerprinting.
Feudale said will file a motion for bail after he said Burgess was made aware Delcamp filed for a bail reduction last week. A hearing on the modification will be held at a later date.