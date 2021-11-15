SUNBURY — Seven men and five women will decide the fate of accused killer Jahrid Burgess.
The jurors were selected Monday for the trial that is set to begin Tuesday in Northumberland County Court.
Burgess, 20, is charged with homicide in the beating death of his girlfriend’s daughter, 3-year-old Arabella Parker. He and Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, were living inside a Trevorton home. State police said Burgess beat the child so badly she ended up on life support and eventually died from her injuries.
Burgess, dressed in a white polo shirt and dress pants, sat at the defense table Monday with his attorney, Richard Feudale, and took notes while jurors were being selected.
Burgess told The Daily Item he was ready for trial, and Fuedale confirmed the statement after jury selection on Monday.
“Yes, we are ready to go,” Feudale said.
After jury selection, Feudale asked Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor to throw out testimony that Burgess had previously abused the child.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, objected and said the case is built around proving Burgess had a course of conduct that showed several other instances of abuse.
Saylor agreed with Matulewicz and said testimony will be allowed and Feudale's objections would be addressed during the trial.
Delcamp, who was announced as a witness for the prosecution, is charged as an accomplice to the murder.
Matulewicz has said in open court that even though Delcamp will be testifying at the trial she was not promised any deals for her testimony.
Arabella’s aunt, Mandy Kegler, was in court for the motions hearing said she is ready for the trial to begin.
“It’s time for justice for Arabella,” she said. “I am ready for this trial.”
Kegler was awarded custody of Arabella after both Burgess and Delcamp were arrested.
The trial is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. with opening arguments.