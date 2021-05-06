LEWISBURG — Jesse Reeves took 15 minutes to sit down noontime Wednesday and talk about his new business, Grams Express, and in that span 15 customers walked through the front door.
“We’ve had a line out the door every day we’re open,” Reeves said.
Reeves owns and operates Grams Eatery at 21 N. Third St., a breakfast-and-lunch spot that he opened in 2018. Last year, he launched a sibling operation in Bloomsburg, Gramps Eatery, which caters to the quick-eats college and business crowd.
He expanded again when on April 28 he opened Grams Express full-time at 520 Market St.
Grams Eatery is Reeves’ flagship restaurant, one he said isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Grams Express builds off the concept at Gramps but instead of burgers and sandwiches, Grams Express offers a line of freshly made burritos, bowls, salads, quesadillas and tacos.
The sushi burrito — made with typical sushi ingredients and chile of seafood and vegetarian options — is proving to be popular, Reeves said.
“We’re prepping everything every day to-order. I feel like there’s been a lack of people trying to do good fresh food all the time,” Reeves said.
The street food menu and made-to-order operation are intentionally reminiscent of a former business in the same storefront, Mercado Burrito. Reeves considered adding this lineup to the sit-down business at Grams Eatery while making renovations there last year. He held off. When Oakwood Smokehouse, Mercado’s successor, closed in February, Reeves didn’t wait any longer.
Grams Express calls La Casa de Pizza and Siam Restaurant next-door neighbors. The block has heavy foot traffic and is a natural draw for visitors with Hufnagle Park across the street and the developing public park, The Piers, to its rear.
Alexis Marshall, 16, and her friend, Reagan Wible, 16, both Lewisburg Area High School students, stopped at Grams Express on Wednesday for lunch.
“I was really in the mood for some burritos and I know the food at Grams is always good, so I figured I’d try it out,” Marshall said before ordering a sushi burrito. “It’s Cinco de Mayo and I wanted sushi, so this is the best of both worlds.”
Reeves looks to cater to lunch and dinner crowds, and draws in the not-so-late bar crowd passing by. Customers will find offers of free beer and possibly live music Friday and Saturday nights.
Reeves balances the operations of three restaurants, two of which opened during the pandemic, with the help of his wife, Vanessa, and a team of employees he expressed pride in. Business hasn’t slowed, he said, adding that he’s watched how busy his neighbors’ businesses on Market Street have been, too. Finding employees hasn’t been an issue, and he said he hasn’t had to lay off any workers.
“Everybody says they’re struggling. Maybe they’re not trying hard enough,” Reeves said. “I’m pretty excited to see what we can do here. We’re looking to offer as much as I can as fast as I can.”
Grams Express is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Both Lewisburg locales share a Facebook page: @grams656.