DANVILLE — The Cherokee Tap Room and Profile Coffee, both owned by Andy Bower, have struggled over the past two months following the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Bower made a point to show appreciation for those who are working hard to get businesses like Bower's back open.
Bowers and three employees put together lunches for 125 employees within Geisinger Medical Center's radiology department, delivering them to the Hospital for Advanced Medicine just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
"We wanted to make sure we could do something to show our appreciation," Bower said. "We all know someone who works at Geisinger. There was this drive to show we care."
Cherokee Tap Room, in Riverside, and Profile Coffee in Elysburg were able to pull resources together to make dozens of lunches of chicken salad sandwiches, cookies and pasta salad. Bower said executive chef Bill Shaffer, manager Jen Brouse and assistant cook Katie Knause came in on off-hours to make the food.
"It wasn't the easiest thing in the world to do," he said. "We're struggling like all small businesses right now. But these guys came in on their time off to help a greater cause. It was a team effort to make this happen."
It was certainly appreciated. Sarah Flora, the program director of radiology at the Danville campus, said having someone make lunch for more than 100 employees means a lot.
"There are a lot of frontline workers here and it's nice that they are able to show their appreciation," she said. "We certainly appreciate it. It's a little overwhelming, seeing all of our community come together for this one cause."