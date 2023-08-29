LEWISBURG — Some downtown restaurant owners in Lewisburg are concerned that the new parking layout on Market Street will be harmful to their businesses.
As part of the Hufnagle Park Event Venue project, six parking spaces along the south side of the 500 block were replaced by a loading/unloading zone. Several business owners on that block said it is harder for customers to get to their businesses.
"I'm slightly concerned that people aren't able to find parking as easily as they should," said Mason Wu, the general manager of Sushihanna at 528 Market St.
The limited parking due to construction over the summer "really hurt the dine-in experience" and DoorDash delivery employees are having trouble with parking too, he said.
"A lot of customers didn't know where to park," said Wu. "Some people don't know the municipal lots (behind the 500 block) exist. I had calls about where to park."
Shannon Berkey, the community development/grant manager for Lewisburg, said the unloading zone replaced the parking stalls to provide a safe way for buses to pull off to unload or load passengers. It's also a safe way for vehicles to load/unload people with handicaps or disabilities.
"Part of the goal of making Hufnagle Park accessible to all is to provide that drop-off area," said Berkey.
The borough also recently changed 10 spaces along South Sixth Street from free parking to metered parking. The stalls are located along Bull Run Tap House, said Berkey.
"The parking lot (along Hufnagle) is closed right now during construction," said Berkey. "When it opens back up, it will be the same amount of parking spaces as it is right now. It will be status quo."
Poy Pinter, the owner of Siam Restaurant & Bar, at 518 Market St., made similar comments as Wu.
"It will be a little bit harder for pick-up orders," she said. "There's parking in the back, but most people don't know. People from other towns might have difficulty finding spots."
Pinter said more attention needs to be brought to the municipal lot behind the restaurant.
"We might have to promote it more," she said. "It's hard for customers to find spots. They go around and have to park far away."
Alex Daniel, the kitchen manager of the Bull Run Tap House at 605 Market St., said it's a "win-lose" situation with the loading/unloading zone.
"You put it there, and you have less parking for employees," he said. "You can bring more customers in, but if the employees don't have a place to park, how are they going to serve the customers?"
The two municipal lots fill up quickly, he said.
"Those are really the only two lots that are open for the public to use," he said.
Adding Saturday to the meters also may hurt business, he noted.
"Parking issues have been an ongoing thing for years," he said.
Wu and Pinter both said that Lewisburg Downtown Partnership should advocate for more parking or advertise the spaces that already exist.