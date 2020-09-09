Owners of three Valley restaurants are glad Gov. Tom Wolf is lifting some restrictions on restaurants later this month, but some acknowledge a shutdown of liquor sales by 10 p.m. will prove costly.
Laurie Johnson, owner of McGuigan’s Public House, in Sunbury, said the 10 p.m. restriction will hurt her business yet again.
“People are doing everything they are supposed to be doing here at my place,” she said. “Now, I will have to shut down shortly after 10 p.m.”
Johnson said she stays open till about 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and will now have to switch her bartender’s schedule around — again.
“People have been coming and eating and they like to sit outside and have a drink and listen to music,” she said. “We will have to adapt to this new rule and then see what happens next.”
Domenico Napoli, the owner of Isabella Restaurant in Selinsgrove, hopes the governor’s action will make people feel more comfortable about dining out.
“It makes sense. We’re not in a hot spot and we never were a hot spot,” he said.
Napoli had to close his fine dining restaurant that can serve 99 people at a time on March 16 and didn’t reopen until July 6. He’s been allowed to open at 25 percent capacity and has been handling mostly reservations.
“We keep one table open for walk-ins,” he said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Napoli estimates he’s lost about 60 percent of his business due to not being open to full capacity, shortened hours of operation and employing fewer workers.
“But if we stay sharp, we can float through this,” he said.
The timing is nearly perfect for some Valley eateries that have used outdoor dining to offset the loss of capacity. Poy Premjai, owner of Siam Restaurant & Bar, Lewisburg, welcomed the announcement.
“That will be great,” Premjai said. “We have seating outside but it will start to get cold.”
Siam won’t be impacted by the rule limiting alcohol sales since its bar closes daily at 9 p.m.
Daily Item reporters Francis Scarcella, Marcia Moore and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.