HARRISBURG — The Made in Central PA business partnership has received a $250,000 grant as part of the PAsmart Next Generation Industry Partnership grants awarded to bolster workforce development across Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $4.7 million in grants on Monday. The Next Generation Industry Partnership grants bring together multiple employers in the same industry to collectively provide targeted job training so that students, workers and job seekers get the skills for good jobs in those industries.
Made in Central PA, which covers Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, is focused on three primary business-driven priorities including marketing the Central PA region, promoting business-to-business networking, and developing a skilled workforce. Business leaders are working to increase collaboration with public partners and building better connections with schools to create a pipeline of workers with the foundational and technical (STEM) skills they need in their companies.