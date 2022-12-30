The past year in the Valley has been marked by an up-and-down mix of openings and closures, highlighted by the opening the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
The first part of the $900 million bypass opened over the summer, shifting some of the truck traffic that had been funneling into Northumberland across the Susquehanna River and down into Shamokin Dam. The long-awaited opening also marked the kickoff of the second half of construction with work on the southern section now underway.
Economic developer DRIVE was active all year, having a hand in work at the former Sunbury Textile Mills, taking over the Sunbury Community Hospital property and also working with Encina on its proposed $1.1 billion recycling plant planned for Point Township.
There were also a series of business closures, including Merck and three businesses in Snyder County owned by Maurice and Deb Brubaker. Two of the Brubakers' failed endeavors were long-running companies they had recently acquired: Wood-Metal, of Selinsgrove, and Stanley Woodworking, Middleburg. The third failed business, William Penn Cabinetry in Freeburg, was started by the couple in February 2020 and closed in October 2021.
In January, the Valley learned of the shocking announcement that Country Cupboard was closing. By the end of the year, the property was sold to Evangelical Community Hospital and the 77,000 complex was torn down.