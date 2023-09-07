Local businesses and community groups have pledged support to the family of the 9-year-old Mifflinburg area girl who lost her life in a tree accident over the weekend.
Fourth-grade student Joslyn Noelle Flickinger died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday following hospitalization from a head injury due to an accident involving a fallen tree on Sept. 2. Joslyn is the daughter of Mifflinburg Area Assistant Football Coach Luke Flickinger and his wife, Amanda; and a sibling of three sisters.
A donation jar will be passed around during the second quarter of Mifflinburg's home football game tonight (Sept. 8). Wrestlers will hand out stickers for donations.
Students and community members are encouraged to wear Joslyn's favorite colors: navy blue or teal blue. Joslyn's friends will hand out teal and navy blue ribbons to students and children at the gates.
The game against Shamokin Area starts at 7 p.m.
It was announced on the Shamokin Area Athletics Facebook page that students are encouraged to wear Joslyn's favorite color of light blue or teal blue during the football game. The Shamokin Football Boosters are also collecting donations to give to the family on Friday night. They collected at the Hillside Concession stand at the stadium on Thursday.
45W Cafe and Art Gallery, at 374 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, will run a donation jar through the end of the week for the Flickinger family.
Wagging Tail Coffee, at 6409 Route 15, Allenwood, announced it would donate $1 for every drink purchased Friday toward the Flickinger fund to help offset the family's financial burden.
The EastSide Diner, at 349 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, announced it will donate 10 percent of its sales on Sept. 16 to the Flickinger family.
Hoping Hands, a student club at Mifflinburg Area, plans to have a lemonade stand and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at the restaurant.
Warrior Run School District students showed up on Wednesday in Joslyn's favorite color to show their support in such a difficult time.
The Flickingers attended Buffalo Community Church, of Lewisburg. The church set up a public fund and a meal train for Joslyn's family. Donations can be given online to a Joslyn fund set up through the church's PayPal and meal donations have been set up through mealtrain.com. Both can be found church's Facebook page.
A fund has also been created at Mifflinburg Bank & Trust to support the Flickinger family. To donate, individuals can go into any Mifflinburg Bank location and ask to donate to the "Flickinger Family Medical Fund" or send a check via mail to: Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Co., 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844. Payable to “Flickinger Family Medical Fund”
The church also said donations can be handed to members Liz Loss or Erin Threet and they will make sure it gets to the bank.