SUNBURY — A busy intersection in Sunbury will be closed for 48 hours next week to allow for a water line replacement.
Starting at 6 a.m. on June 1 the intersection 4th and Reagan streets will be closed to all traffic as the Sunbury Munipcal Authority replaces a water line, City Clerk Jolinn Barner said.
Barner said there are other repairs taking place at the intersection that can't be done with live traffic conditions.
"A detour will be in effect for North 4th Street traffic that will re-route to North 5th or North 3rd Street," Barner said. "Please avoid this area as much as possible. Parking will be restricted on the east side of North 5th Street only, from Packer to Reagan and Line Street from 4th to 5th to accommodate detoured traffic."
Police Chief Brad Hare asked residents and travelers to please avoid the affected areas.