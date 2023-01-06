The Daily Item
Ahead of the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s kickoff, the state’s Secretary of Agriculture launched the 107th Farm Show on Thursday by unveiling the annual butter sculpture.
Russell Redding, the state’s secretary of Agriculture, unveiled the work completed over two weeks by sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, dairy farmers at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
This year’s theme for the farm show is “Rooted in Progress,” which officials said is a nod to both the traditions of Pennsylvania agriculture and efforts to look forward to the future.
“It’s the Amish and the English, it’s the first generation and the 10th generation,” said Redding. “It’s rural and it’s urban, the dairy producers and the urban gardeners, the food processors and the food banks. It’s the youth pursuing their dreams and careers in agriculture, and so much more. And each story is unique, but they’re all rooted in progress. Their story is our story. Together we are feeding a community, a commonwealth, and sharing the abundance of what we produce both here at home and around the globe.”
The sculpture presents a family of farmers, with parents and children, as well as a dairy calf. A mother holds and infant child, while another child is holding a sprouting plant, and behind them a large tree grows. The scene is set before a giant keystone shape, engraved with a scene of a farm.
The work was crafted from over 1,000 pounds of butter donated by the Land O’Lakes plant in Carlisle. All butter used for the sculpture each year is deemed unfit for consumption, and is recycled into energy after the sculpture’s removal.
“It’s a proud tradition for us to honor dairy farmers in Pennsylvania and the products they produce,” Marie Pelton said. “It give us a chance to spotlight the whole community.”
Today marks the first day of public events with the food court open. The event is free to enter, but there is a fee to park at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.