NORTHUMBERLAND — Button Oil & Propane in partnership with North Shore Railroad held a grand opening on Thursday for the first facility of its kind in the region.
Dozens of officials from both companies, government officials, representatives of companies who helped develop the site on Route 11 just east of Northumberland, and members from various area chambers of commerce and industrial development organizations gathered to celebrate the facility with a ribbon cutting. Button Oil & Propane was founded in 1933 and is currently owned and operated by the fourth generation of the Button family.
Ed Button, Robert Button, and Amanda Moyer were all present along with their young children.
"In an era of hyperinflation and rising costs everywhere we hope a facility like this will allow both us and our competitors to bring affordable energy into the homes and businesses that need them. Propane is abundant, green and affordable," said Button Oil CEO Steve Passio.
“It was mid-2019 when Ed Button walked into my office to have our first discussion about his concept for a pressurized gas transload terminal,” said Todd Hunter, North Shore’s Chief marketing officer. "After over 2,000 emails and countless phone calls and meetings since then, we arrive here today at this beautiful state-of-the-art facility.”
Officials from all companies and organizations were quick to point out that this facility will help residents gain access to more affordable energy as many have been subject to major price hikes on other energy prices, groceries, and housing.
Today, Button Oil & Propane is successfully receiving railcars at this new location in Northumberland to offer residential and commercial delivery of propane as well as Butane for manufacturing applications.