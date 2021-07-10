LEWISBURG — With apologies to Bing Crosby, it’s hardly beginning to look anything like Christmas at this point of the year — that is, outside of the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park.
Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) and C & K’s Unique Creations hosted Christmas in July on Saturday at the recreation complex along North 15th Street. The event featured more than 50 craft and food vendors, live music, kids activities, a corn hole tournament, GTS Youth Theatre performances, and a free swim at the Lewisburg Community Pool.
Santa Claus, Grinch and Olaf made the rounds to greet the hundreds of kids and adults on hand. Two of Santa’s helpers passed around candy canes from Purity Candy. Some took a shot at building gingerbread houses despite the sun and 80-plus degree Fahrenheit temperatures preventing chocolate and icing from hardening quite right.
“My favorite part of it is the lama,” said 5-year-old Evie Dietrich as she sipped a lemonade.
“The alpacas,” her grandmother, Elaine Dietrich, clarified. “She liked petting the alpacas.”
Mike Glazer and Pete Bergonia, board members with the recreation authority, liked seeing a crowd of people back in the park. Bergonia said COVID-19 forced BVRA to cancel its Christmas event last winter.
This is like the coming out party for BVRA this year. After COVID, it really hurt us like everybody else. We’re alive, up and running and really healthy right now,” Glazer said.
Patricia Gessner aided her great-granddaughter Lydia Casilla in building a gingerbread house. Gessner used a spoon to apply some vanilla frosting to a graham cracker as Casilla helped hold it still. Christmas in July was a good opportunity for the two to bond.
“Her sister and brother are at a swim meet and she stayed with me,” Gessner said.
Becky Cunfer, nature program director with BVRA, helped guide some Girl Scouts at the table, warning against eating any of the creations — the items were repurposed, recycled and reused for summer crafting fun.
“It’s definitely more about outreach, letting people know who we are, what our place is in the community and what kind of opportunities we have in the future,” Cunfer said of BVRA’s Christmas in July.
One opportunity is BVRA’s summer camps. Registration reopened for Adventurer and Mini-Camps. For more information on all BVRA programs, visit www.bvrec.org or call 570-524-4774.