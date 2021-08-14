LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority opened registration for its fall camps, Nature Explorations and After School Nature Adventures.
Nature Explorations is from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays for potty-trained children ages 3 to 5. Campers will explore nature with adventures infused with math, literacy and more.
After School Nature Adventures is from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for children ages 6 to 10. Children age 5 who are registered for kindergarten also are eligible. The program includes homework help and tutoring, a daily snack and guided nature lesson.
Both programs are at the BVRA Nature Studio (formerly the Warming House) near St. Lawrence and St. Mary streets, Lewisburg. The morning camp will be in the Emerald Drake Play Garden outside the studio. There are options for 3-day and 4-day attendance. For pricing and registration information visit http://bvrec.org/activities-programs-events/.