Representatives of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Board pledge an internal review of the nonprofit’s organizational structure.
Shirley Brough resigned as executive director effective in late June. John Rowe, gymnastics director, assumed duties as interim executive director.
Char Gray, board treasurer, said Brough’s resignation was a “joint decision.” A long-term answer to the vacancy will be discussed as part of the overall review, Gray said.
Brough declined comment when reached Tuesday. Gray was complimentary of the now-former administrator.
“(Brough) micro-managed those dollars. She chased any grant money she could find,” Gray said. “The board and Shirley had different management styles.”
Money is a big issue for BVRA. The organization splits about $193,000 in contributions from Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township, with the latter contributing a greater amount. Kelly Township is grandfathered into the authority and is largely a silent member. The township doesn’t contribute funding and its appointed representatives don’t often attend meetings.
The gymnastics program is far and away BVRA’s most successful revenue-producing program. The pandemic severely ate into this revenue stream and others, however. Citing Rowe, Gray said it could take up to three years for the gymnastics program to rebound financially.
The swimming pool is one liability that loses money for BVRA — most municipal pools prove the same — but is viewed as a community asset.
BVRA ended 2020 requesting additional funds from Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township to pay bills and Gray anticipates the organization will find itself in the same position this year.
Gray and Pete Bergonia, a Lewisburg appointee who serves as board chair, said BVRA must look to other organizations like The Miller Center and the YMCA to identify duplicative services to potentially trim while also leveraging its own resources in potential partnerships.
“We’ve got lots of field space. We want to make sure it’s used as much as possible. If you look at the YMCA, they don’t have fields,” Gray said.
“We’re moving on,” Bergonia said. “The organization is getting back to where we were before. We’re going to be stronger than we were the past year.”
The next public meeting of the BVRA Board will be at 6 p.m. July 22 at the Large Pavilion at St. Mary Street Park. Meetings are normally held on the fourth Thursday of each month at the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg.