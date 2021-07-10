LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority reopened registration for its Adventurer summer camp and Explorer Mini-Camp.
Adventurer camp has access to the Lewisburg Community Pool on a daily basis. It also involves trips to the BVRA Gym, Campus Theatre and visits from guest speakers. Remaining open weeks are “Fun in the Garden”, “Get Moving—Feet, Flight and Fitness”, and “Cracking the Crime.”
Mini-Camps are for fully potty-trained children ages 3-5. Explore the Play Garden and Park while interacting with nature. All remaining weeks are open for registration.
To register, call 570-524-4774.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO