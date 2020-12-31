LEWISBURG — To meet the needs of the community, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority has made some changes to the virtual learning program offered while LASD is closed.
The BVRA is running a virtual learning program starting Monday Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 8 and will reassess as the school district makes further announcements regarding virtual learning. The day starts at 8:30 a.m. with pick-up by 5 p.m. Those attending will be in the large community room located in Suite 184 (Studio BVRA) at 815 Market St. in Lewisburg. Enter through door 19 and follow signs to Studio BVRA.
Cost is $35 per day (you may sign up for only the days you need). Staff will be on-hand to help with tech issues and school assignments and safety protocol (masks, social distancing) will be followed. Enrollment is limited to 10 children.
Children will need to bring their tablet, lunch, school supplies, snack and mask. Outdoor clothing recommended in case they go outside for break and after-school play.
Go to http://bvrec.org/lets-go-virtual/ to register online or email officecoordinator@bvrec.org
