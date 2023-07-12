LEWISBURG — The funds budgeted for outside legal fees of Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) in 2023 are nearly depleted with union contract negotiations looming.
The BVRPD has $30,000 budgeted for outside legal fees in the 2023 budget. It has already spent $27,729.65 between January and June, meaning it only has $2,270.35 left in its budget for the next five months, according to Chief Paul Yost's monthly budget update to the BVRPD Commission.
"My concern is our legal services for the contract," said Yost when asked by commission members about the budget report. "That's the one that's going to be an issue. Everything else seems to be going pretty well right now (in the budget). I've been tracking it and it's been in line with other years."
Yost declined to elaborate on what the legal fees were specifically spent on when questioned by The Daily Item.
BVRPD spent $12,756.50 in legal fees in 2020 and $30,107 in 2021, Yost said.
Councilwoman Char Gray questioned whether funds could be pulled from other line items coming under budget to pay additional legal fees.
The current three-year contract with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Officers Association (BVRPOA). expires on Dec. 31. There are currently 12 officers in the Union. Yost, as chief, is not part of the union.
Negotiations between the two sides stalemated during the last contract negotiations and moved to arbitration. A panel of arbitrators in August 2021 awarded a three-year contract to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police officers’ union that called for scheduled salary increases and added an early retirement benefit. It also raised payroll deductions for health insurance and required deductible contributions for family plans.
Chairman Jack Malloy is leading the current negotiations for the Commission. Law firm Eckert Seamans, of Harrisburg, is providing legal guidance.
The goal is a three-year agreement, Yost said.