LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred earlier this month. Police reported multiple break-ins on Dec. 12-13, and a second group Dec. 21-22.
BVRPD said the incidents occurred between N. 2nd and N. 3rd streets in Lewisburg and in the Linntown area of East Buffalo Township.
Police said the actors are targeting vehicles with items in view inside the vehicle, including purses, computers, GPS units, cash and coins. They are gaining access by unlocked doors or smashing windows.
Police are encouraging all residents to lock vehicles and not to leave personal property in their vehicles.
Anyone with additional information into the break-ins is encouraged to call Buffalo Valley Regional Police at 570-524-4302.