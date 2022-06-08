LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) reviewed their practical preparedness on Wednesday in the case of an active shooter on school properties within Union County.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission member Justin Madaus previously inquired about the readiness posture in the case of a shooter in the Lewisburg school district, according to Chief Paul Yost.
As to Madaus' questions about the chain of command, Yost said the department trains with other agencies to ensure school awareness. Police officers train yearly at the gun range on theoretical formations.
“This was more of an information thing for the commission,” said Yost.
BVRPD does programs with schools for evacuations.
“We’re familiar with the school system and familiar with the buildings,” said Yost.
He said the department is as prepared as it can be. Yost said BVRPD patrol schools and works with resource officers.
Yost said BVRPD covers Linntown Elementary and Donald J. Eichhorn Middle School. Other schools, he said, are covered by the Pennsylvania State Police.
“We have a good working relationship with Lewisburg school district,” said Yost. He said to always plan for the worst and never have to use it.
East Buffalo Township Supervisor Char Gray, a commission member, said the department collaborates with the Union County sheriff’s office.
Gray said it is important to understand prevention as a first measure to prevent an active shooter.
“That’s what’s really important,” said Gray.
Gray said teachers and other resource individuals can help identify potential shooters and was not aware of what the department's policies were in the case of an active shooter in any local schools.
“We appreciate the chief reviewing the information with us,” Gray said. “It was good for all of us to hear.”