LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) seeks information on a pedestrian who caused approximately $2,000 worth of damage to newly-installed playground equipment at the Kidsburg section of Hufnagle Park on Monday, June 13, at 7:45 p.m.
According to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert, the individual, accompanied by a child, went down a slide and damage was done towards the bottom of slide on its safety surface.
Lowthert said Playworld's contractor came the next day and was able to fix the damage at the bottom of the slide.
“The footprints walking away they were not able to fix. The decision was made to leave it in place,” said Lowthert.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BVRPD at (570) 524-4302 or office@bvrpd.org