SUNBURY — Spyglass Ridge Winery and Three Beards Brewery helped Valley residents beat the winter blues on Saturday.
The 2023 Cabin Fever Event was held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the winery grounds at 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. The event featured beer and wine and live music from Runaway Stroller and In Reverie.
"We love the variety of wines, we love the events and concert series," said Shelley Rumberger. "We're going to Three Beards too for the booze and food. I love Runaway Stroller. They're awesome."
She and her longtime friend Karyn Treibley have been coming to Spyglass events for a long time, they said.
"The wine is good, the selection is good," said Treibley.
Julia Dwilet, of Coal Township, agreed with the good things about Spyglass.
"It's a beautiful day," said Dwilet. "Runaway Stroller always brings the energy and the good time vibes."
The Cabin Fever Event is in its 10th year. In previous years, owner Tom Webb said he partnered with Gilson Snowboards in New Berlin to have sledding, but the weather didn't cooperate this year.
"Next year we'll bring snow blowers in," said Webb.
The event has been held on the same weekend every year, he said.
"It's always packed," said Webb. "What we found is by the time Christmas and New Year's are over, everyone is usually looking for something to do by the end of January. This fall before Valentine's Day, which is the next time people are out of hibernation."
Webb said 850 people last year came out for the event. He expects a similar number for this year.
"It's nice," he said. "It gives people something to do for a couple of hours."
For the event, Webb said he released the hard birch beer and the Oak Vidal. They made 376 cans on Wednesday of the spiked soda, and he expected that to be gone before Saturday was over.
The Oaked Vidal is stainless steel fermented Vidal Blanc pumped into natural French Oak barrels for six months. This unique white wine is finished with a touch of sugar and displays notes of apple, caramel and vanilla, and a smooth buttery finish.