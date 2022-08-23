Psychologists say with the return to school comes the return of fears and anxiety, but not because of COVID-19.
Board Certified Clinical Psychologist Anthony Ragusea, of Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, said he is not hearing fears from students about going back to school because of getting sick, but just the normal teenage worries.
“Every year there are always some kids struggling about going back for various reasons,” he said. “Since COVID, I hear from kids considering doing in-person or remote and I think what they are often struggling with is that, they just don’t feel very supported or socially connected at school.”
Ragusea said the students he hears from are more likely to be kids who are picked on or just don’t have a lot of friends.
“School can then be a stressful place and some students began to like the isolation doing online school,” he said. “I hear from kids and parents that seem to do better without the stress of the environment.”
But with not being in school, Ragusea said, comes challenges.
“I have concerns about what kids are missing,” he said. “There are still a lot of important milestones and skills that you have to learn from high school that set you up for relationships and problem-solving after high school. Missing this means some may not be prepared for the college environment or other situations.”
Ragusea said COVID-19 has changed things.
“COVID has changed things for the worse in the sense that some kids really struggled with isolation and did not thrive under those conditions,” he said.”
The fear of violence in school is not something Ragusea said he is hearing.
“It’s a good question and none of these incidents have been at nearby schools and that may play a role in not being an issue,” he said. “It makes kids less aware of them. There are active shooter drills and kids know this is a thing.”
Jacquelyn Baker, LCSW, and Kaitlyn Ulsamer, LPC, behavioral health therapists with UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, agreed the start of the school year brings anxiety.
“In our experience, children and adolescents do not report having as much anxiety about gun violence in school as they do about being the target of bullying,” Baker said. “For example, getting teased, rumors being spread about them, being given the cold shoulder by peers, losing friendships, and general negative judgements/comments by peers are all common anxiety triggers. That being said, we must acknowledge that there is always the possibility for an active shooter situation to occur.”
Ulsamer said the world is changing.
“Children and adolescents are exposed to peer pressure and judgments at an increased level through social media,” Ulsamer said.
“Smartphones and other technology make media and social media instantly and constantly accessible, which is not good for overall mental health. In addition, children and adolescents do not have as much wisdom and life experience to help them understand how to handle their emotions, communicate as effectively, and may be more likely to act or speak impulsively.”
Both Baker and Ulsamer said there are ways to help children with anxiety.
“Parents can help their school-aged children by first and foremost, validating their child/children and their fears,” Baker said.
“For example, it is not helpful to tell them that their fears are silly as this gives children the message that their parents simply do not care about their honest feelings, and they will be less likely to open up to their parents in the future. Talk with kids about their fears, using active listening and empathetic attitudes. Show them that you are a safe, comforting person they can talk to.”
Encouraging them to problem-solve, think logically, reach out for help from educators and school counselors, Ulsamer said, is also helpful.
“Teach them coping skills to help them more easily manage their emotions, for example, breathing techniques, exercising, counting to ten before reacting,” Ulsamer said.
“Parents must also remind their children that school staff regularly participate in “active shooter” training and that all students will likely be trained, through periodic drills, on what to do and where to go should an active shooter incident arises.”
If children are showing signs of decline, it is best to seek treatment immediately, Baker said.
“A parent or guardian is the student’s most powerful advocate,” Backer said. “Parents can reach out and obtain therapeutic services outside of the school for additional support, such as outpatient mental health counseling or family-based services. You can also look into school-based counseling, which many area school districts have available. If safety is at all a concern, it is important to visit the local Emergency Department for a more immediate evaluation.”
Ulsamer said plans are in place in many school districts to have therapists available.
“These “school-based therapists” are present within the school throughout the week, and usually meet with students during regular school hours,” Ulsamer said. “This is often convenient, especially if transportation or busy schedules are an issue to get to traditional outpatient therapy. Keep in mind that most school staff at all positions within the district are there to protect our children. Ask for help and resources.”
Baker said everyone needs to support children.
“Encourage them to honestly communicate their feelings, because oftentimes, when a child or adolescent holds in their emotions, the repressed emotions get bigger, causing more serious mental health issues if left unaddressed,” Baker said.
“Make sure that children are aware of local and national crisis services.”