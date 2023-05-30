SUNBURY — Sunbury's new surveillance camera system is up and running, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
The system was approved by City Council in April at a cost of $5,975 for 11 cameras. It replaces a now-defunct $232,254, 50-camera project from more than a decade ago that is part of an ongoing federal review.
Hare said some of the cameras are already in place and the rest will go up in the next few weeks.
The cameras were installed by Alert Enterprise LLC trading as Alert Security Service, of Kulpmont, and the total price included 11 cameras, and a 64-camera recorder.
Cameras will provide footage from Market and Front streets, the gazebo, and several at the Church Street pump station, officials said.
Alert Security Service owner and Sunbury police officer Keith Tamborelli said he has been installing the cameras and has been taking down the old cameras from 2013.
Tamborelli said he upgraded some of the cameras at no cost to include better night vision for areas where crime has occurred.
The public will not be able to see footage from any of the cameras but council has discussed pointing a public access camera at the river so people can monitor water levels.
Councilman Jim Eister said this is only phase 1 of the project and that the city will be installing more cameras at a later date.
"These are a big asset to the city," Eister said. "This is also a good deterrent for people who may be out looking to commit a crime, and these will also hopefully help solve some crimes."
The new system will have no operation fees, according to officials.
The system installed in 2013 had a monthly fee of $2,500 along with the $232,254 paid to a contractor for the project, which included room and board and maintenance costs on the cameras during the first several months of operations.
By June 2016, half of the cameras were not operational.
In 2018, the city determined it would be too costly to upgrade or repair the system, funded largely by a $200,000 Community Oriented Policing Services federal grant, which former U.S. Rep. Chris Carney secured for Sunbury in 2009.
City officials at the time said they discovered several issues regarding the city’s handling of the money, including a lack of tax forms for the contractor hired to do the work. According to the COPS grant, if the money was mishandled, the city could be held responsible for paying it back.
City officials instructed Solicitor Joel Wiest to contact the Department of Justice, initiating the federal audit.
U.S. Department of Justice officials visited Sunbury within the last few years as part of the review and spoke to various city officials about the project.
The DOJ has yet to issue a final report.