SUNBURY — Sunbury residents and visitors will now get to enjoy music in Cameron Park all year, as city officials have decided to keep the tunes playing for people to come and enjoy.
City Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, said he thought it would be a nice idea for people to be able to come to the park, eat their lunch, and enjoy the music while also getting some valuable information on the city and events that may be upcoming in the downtown.
Eister said the city will soon be putting messages out to the public through the sound system in the park, which were first used during the holidays.
"We want people to be able to come and relax and enjoy the park," Eister said.
Eister said the parks and recreation department had officer Keith Tamborelli install the permanent speakers, and the system will be locked inside City Hall and set on a timer.
Right now the hours are 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Eister said city officials are discussing when to place various city announcements in a cycle to be heard through the park.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he loves the idea and is thrilled to see the music staying in the park.
"Music playing in the park was an idea to help make our downtown more welcoming and inviting," he said.
"In the future we plan to have these public announcements over the speakers and also sell advertising for businesses to help promote them. This is another example of the progress being made in Sunbury."