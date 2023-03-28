SELINSGROVE — State troopers are gearing up for this year's Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet program, and applications are now being accepted.
The Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet is a 501(c)(3) program and has now entered its 11th year when cadets go to Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, from June 18-23. The camp, which costs about $30,000 to operate, is for youths ages 12 to 15.
The cost is about $400 per week per camper, and since the camp operates exclusively on donations, fundraisers are important, troopers said.
This year, there are 70 applicants being accepted, according to camp cadet Vice President and Selinsgrove Police Officer Nate Fisher.
Fisher said the applications are being accepted until April 7.
"There are going to be a lot of exciting things for the kids to do," he said. "There will be some new speakers and demonstrations, and as always we want to thank everyone for their support of this program."
In years past, cadets were able to watch a state police helicopter land, meet with troopers, exercise, and get some classroom learning sessions in during the five-day camp.
Former state trooper and camp leader Matt Burrows said he is also excited about the 2023 camp.
"It's always great to see the kids learning and growing and understanding what we do," he said. "I will be there this year and always look forward to seeing everyone. We have had consistent staff over the years and the adult counselors always look forward to this week."
The camp is also hosting a golf tournament fundraiser at Wynding Brook Golf Club, in Milton, on May 1.
The camp is free for participants, and individuals may apply at www.svlecc.com. For information on Camp Cadet or to enter the golf tournament, visit the website or the Milton barracks at (570) 524-2662.