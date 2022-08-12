MILTON — Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet is continuing its fundraising efforts headed into 2023.
First, Applebee’s in Lewisburg is hosting a Celebrity Service Night on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m., according to trooper Andrea Jacobs.
All tips during the five-hour shift troopers will be working will be donated to Camp Cadet.
Second, the 18th Annual Tpr. Timothy Diorio Memorial Fall Classic Golf Tournament will be held at Shade Mountain Golf Course, Middleburg.
The event will be held on Oct. 12. For more information, visit www.svlecc.com.