MIDDLEBURG — Golfers and state police troopers continue to support Camp Cadet and on Thursday packed Shade Mountain Golf Course with 125 golfers.
In 2020, both tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19, and the Spring 2021 tournament drew about 75 golfers at the Wynding Brook Golf Club, in Milton.
The amount of players and support made Milton state trooper and Greater Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet leader Mark Reasner happy.
“The Camp Cadet board of directors and command staff would like to thank everyone who supported us with donations for raffles, prizes and hole sponsorships,” Reasner said. “We also want to thank the area golfers who participated in helping make the tournament a great success.”
“It’s always a great time to go out and support the camp,” Americus Ambulance Co., general manager Bob Hare said. “We are happy to continue to support the state police any way we can.”
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
Applications are being accepted for the summer of 2022 camp at www.svlecc.com.