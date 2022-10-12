MIDDLEBURG — Pennsylvania state troopers and citizens continue to join together to raise funds for the popular Camp Cadet program.
On Wednesday, troopers, retired troopers and members of the public got to mix it up together on the links at Shade Mountain Golf Course, in Middleburg, in the final Camp Cadet golf tournament of 2022.
The 20 teams golfed, enjoyed each other's company and donated to the camp, according to state police spokesperson and trooper Andrea Pelachick.
"It was a great day and we had beautiful weather and a great group of people who came out to support the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp program," she said.
"The camp is run solely on donations and fundraisers so we are extremely grateful for all who help while having fun."
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
The camp returned this year, and Pelachick said she was happy to see everyone enjoying the day golfing.
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said he was happy to play in the event and that Camp Cadet is an essential part of the Valley.
"Camp Cadet is a great summer program for kids who want to explore careers in maw enforcement or just seeking some adventure," he said. "The dedicated law enforcement officers and first responders make it an unforgettable experience. Because of fundraisers like the gold tournament, it is available to the campers without a cost."