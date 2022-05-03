MILTON — Pennsylvania state troopers and citizens were able to hit the links in order to help raise money for the popular Camp Cadet program.
On Monday, troopers and residents formed 53 teams and golfed at the Wynding Brook Golf Club, in Milton, to kick off the first golf fundraising event for 2022.
“After not having Camp Cadet for two years we are so excited that we are able to return this year,” state police spokesperson and trooper Andrea Pelachick said. “This tournament was a great way to raise money and have some fun. We want to thank everyone who came out today and sponsors Watsontown Trucking and the Americus Hose Co.”
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
“It’s always a fun day and a way to let the troopers know we are here for them,” Americus Hose Co., General Manager Bob Hare said