SELINSGROVE — Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Valley are impressed with the number of children that applied for the popular summer Camp Cadet even after the program had been on a hiatus for the past two years because of COVID-19.
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
“This is so great to see everyone here and the camp return,” former Camp Cadet leader and state trooper Matt Burrows said Tuesday. Burrows, along with several other troopers, retired troopers and local law enforcement officers joined together to help the 61 cadets in training.
“I love being here and helping,” Milton state trooper Jessica Naschke said.
The campo kicked off Monday and has a series of events planned, including, personal fitness training, classes, and several other tools cadets would need in the law enforcement world.
“I am loving this because I am into personal fitness,” 15-year-old Roddy Susan, of Mifflinburg said. “I am enjoying myself and look forward to the rest of the week.”
Logan Libby, 14, of Shamokin. agreed. “It’s a lot of fun so far, and I am looking forward to the rock climbing,” he said.
Selinsgrove police officer Nate Fisher said he has been coming to the camp for more than a decade and loves to help out.
“This is all about the kids,” he said. “It’s a great week and I am happy to be a part of this.”
Kiley Smith, 15, of Milton, said she is also looking forward to the rest of the week. “I am learning things I didn’t know,” Smith said. “I am also looking forward to the rock climbing courses.”
State police spokesperson and trooper Andrea Pelachick said after the camp had been shut down for two years, it was great to see the cadets and troopers back out in full force.
“It’s going to be a great week here,” she said. “We are happy with the turnout of cadets and look forward to the rest of the camp.”