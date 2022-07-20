Camp Dost returned for the first time in two years this past week, a scaled-down version that went a long way toward helping kids that can use the relaxation and fun provided by the camp.
Hosted by Camp Victory in Millville and sponsored by the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Camp Dost was an annual tradition for children diagnosed with cancer before it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two summers.
Molly Aungst, marketing director for the Ronald McDonald House said “the excitement felt by campers was immeasurable. This special program gives young patients the opportunity to refocus and enjoy a childhood camping experience.”
Aungst said 42 campers attended Camp Dost, about half of the normal total. Activities throughout the week included swimming, fishing, biking, archery, arts and crafts, and nature walks built around a safari theme.
With a team of medical personnel on staff, campers are treated on-site during their stay. Camp Victory offers a fully staffed facility known as the “Med Shed.” Centrally located on the campgrounds, the Med Shed is staffed by a pediatric oncology physician or Certified Registered nurse practitioner and a Certified Pediatric oncology nurse.
“Even though it was about half of what we normally have, it was awesome to have it sort of back to normal,” Aungst said.
According to Camp Dost director Chris Lehman, all persons admitted to the campgrounds were required to be fully vaccinated, which could have had an impact on the number of volunteers and campers, she said.
“A few activities were suspended but overall the program flowed naturally,” Lehman said. “Having had camp virtually the last two years, the most difficult adjustment was getting used to how campers had grown in that time. Familiar traditions and fun times were the hallmarks of this year’s comeback camp.”