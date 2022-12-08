MIFFLINBURG — Camp Koala in Mifflinburg has received a $5,000 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania’s Pearls With A Passion Fund, to support its programming for grieving children. Lisa Streett-Liebetrau, the executive director of the nonprofit, said the funds will be used to offer grief support programs to local bereaved children.
Camp Koala is renovating its new office in downtown Mifflinburg and Streett-Liebertrau said the group hopes to be ready to open their new grief support center in early 2023.