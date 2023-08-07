MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg-based nonprofit organization that hosts camps for grieving children used COVID-19 relief money to renovate its headquarters and fund additional programs.
Camp Koala, located at its new headquarters at 94 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, held its grand opening celebration and open house last month. Union County awarded the organization $230,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds last year to use toward renovating the space that will serve approximately 400 children a year.
“Without the money, we wouldn’t have been able to do the renovations,” said founder and Executive Director Lisa Streett-Liebetrau. “We wouldn’t have been able to have programs in our space. It would have taken many, many years to renovate.”
Camp Koala, a non-profit, 501(c)3 public charity, is one of 25 local municipalities, organizations and projects awarded a portion of $7,601,706 in ARPA funds from Union County in October 2022. Commissioners asked municipalities, nonprofits and public utilities to submit applications in order to determine what the communities needed.
Union County Commissioners Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards had positive comments about Camp Koala.
“Camp Koala has an outstanding mission,” said Reber. “It’s hard to put a price on that in general. ARPA money was meant for longterm benefits, and that’s an investment well made.”
“The cause is terrific,” Richards said. “Being able to help grieving children, we are pleased we were able to give the money. It is a worthwhile cause that benefits many people.”
The mission of Camp Koala is to provide grieving children with tools and resources to manage their grief in a healthy way, and to provide companionship in a supportive environment. Camp Koala’s purpose is to develop and administer autonomous volunteer programs of supportive care, free of charge, for children facing grief after the death of a loved one, their families and the bereaved.
The program was founded in Carlisle in 2008, established in memory of Streett-Liebetrau’s sisters, Shelly, 12, and Heather, 9, who died in a car accident on Mother’s Day in 1989. The program eventually moved in 2016 to Mifflinburg where Streett-Liebetrau and her sisters grew up.
Programs include day camps, weekend camps, support groups in schools, community centers and hospitals. Streett-Liebetrau describes the programs not as a counseling session with one-on-one therapy, but rather a therapeutic space with art, music and pet therapy. The new location, purchased in 2022, allows Camp Koala to have a headquarters for office space as well as a place for day camps, she said.
Primary funding comes from grants, donations and an annual fundraising event at Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
The $230,000 was used to update the 1950s-era building to be compliant with building codes and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. This required the demolition of walls, widening hallways, creating handicap-accessible bathrooms and entranceways, replacing the floors and walls, and upgrading the HVAC and plumbing systems, said Streett-Liebetrau.
“We haven’t finished everything yet,” said Streett-Liebetrau. “It’s a two-year grant. It will also fund our camp programs into 2024. We’ll finish smaller renovations.”
The grand opening celebration and open house were held on July 22. Paul Bottiger of Bing’s Auto donated the chicken BBQ for meals, Lawton Insurance offered its parking lot for guests that day and Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Streett-Liebetrau thanked everyone involved, especially the Union County Commissioners for the ARPA funds.
Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney praised Camp Koala.
“It’s a blessing to have them in Mifflinburg,” he said. “It’s the kind of organization that should be everywhere. It’s very important and I’m pleased that it’s local.”
Cooney said he has heard stories about COVID-19 relief funds being used dishonestly across the nation.
“The renovations at Camp Koala are one of the best uses of COVID funds ever,” he said.