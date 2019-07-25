SUNBURY — City officials said there is nothing they can do about a 2020 campaign sign for President Donald Trump that uses profane language displayed at the corner of 4th and Market streets.
The sign is accompanied by a United States flag hanging backward.
The former Northumberland County Human Services building, owned by Dimos Panagoulias, is used as a hub for the Republican Party during election seasons. Panagoulias could not be reached for comment after repeated attempts. It is unknown who put the signs up for display.
City resident and Democratic council candidate Victoria Rosancrans said she noticed the flag and campaign signs while stopped at the red light. The sign says "Trump 2020 No More Bull----." The sign is available for purchase online.
"My first thought was the U.S. flag is hung incorrectly, and if the U.S. flag is hung 24/7 it’s to be illuminated," she said Thursday. "Secondly, I noticed the Trump 2020 flag with the slogan. I find the profane word to be inappropriate for public display, not the political reasoning. Should the children of our community have to be subjected to this profanity? I'm aware that the building owner is protected by freedom of speech."
Rosancrans originally posted her thoughts on social media but she said the comments veered into a political battle so she deleted the post. Rosancrans will be taking on Republican's Jim Eister and Josh Brosious for two available spots on Sunbury City Council.
"I fully support the freedom of speech granted to us," Sunbury Democratic Mayor Kurt Karlovich said of the signs. "We were given that right and I support the building's owner in his freedom of expression no matter what party anyone is from."
The 30,000 square foot structure that sits at 370 Market Street. The brownstone and brick-faced structure housed the county's Human Services operations for about 15 years before Northumberland County moved out in 2003. The building has been vacant since then.
"The owner who displays a sign on private property has the right to freedom of expression under the Constitution under the United States," city solicitor Joel Wiest said.
The U.S. Flag Code says when the flag is "displayed either horizontally or vertically against a wall, the union should be uppermost and to the flag's own right, that is, to the observer's left. When displayed in a window, the flag should be displayed in the same way, with the union or blue field to the left of the observer in the street."
Democratic Northumberland County Commissioner Kymberley Best said the flag needs to be facing the right way.
“The improper and disrespectful display of our nation's flag is not something I want to see on the main street in the city," Best said.
“Visitors and even some locals still identify this building as one owned by the Northumberland County, given the entrance signage," Best said. "As a county commissioner and mother of two children serving in our military, I would like to see the flag hung and displayed with the respect it deserves. Should the owner not be aware of the proper way to hang our nation’s flag, our county office of Veterans Affairs is available to provide this education.
Amanda Wagner, 37, of Sunbury, an avid Trump supporter, said she saw the sign and was not offended.
"The people complaining about this sign aren't concerned with the profanity, they just don't like who the signs represents," Wagner said. "With all the problems of overdoses and problems in the city you would think a good citizen would be more focused on something that matters."