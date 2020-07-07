Longtime Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District IV member and wrestling chairman Dave Campbell resigned from the organization.
Campbell, the superintendent at Line Mountain, has been the district's wrestling chairman since 2009. He wrote a letter to coaches across the district on June 30 informing them of his decision.
"I wanted to let all of you know that for professional reasons I have resigned my position on the District IV committee," Campbell said. "Therefore, I can no longer serve as District IV Wrestling Chairman. I’m forever grateful of your trust, support and camaraderie during my service on the wrestling committee and most recently as your chairman. I will very much miss our discussions regarding the betterment of District IV wrestling.
"It was a tough decision but I feel it was in the best interest of my first priority and that is Line Mountain," Campbell said Tuesday about his resignation.
Campbell's move is the latest in a series of changes within District IV and the PIAA. James Zack, chairman of PIAA and District IV, retired from his position on the main PIAA board June 15. Frank Majikes is the new president of the PIAA Board, according to District IX secretary Bob Tonkin. Majikes is also the District II chairman.
New District IV chairman
Zack was replaced as the head of District IV by Chris Venna on June 29, during an unadvertised Zoom meeting for District IV officials. Districts are not required to advertise the meetings. Venna also replaced Zack as Shamokin Area superintendent after a mentorship of more than a year, costing the district $244,000.
Venna sent out an email to District IV athletic directors on July 5 informing them he was appointed by District IV on July 1. The email states that the District IV committee appointed him on June 29. There are no meeting minutes on the District IV website and the district calendars for June and July are empty, including any entry for previous or upcoming meetings.
Venna did not respond Tuesday for a request for comment on the appointment.
The newspaper continues to seek receipts for food and beverages after District IV held various meetings at Buffalo Wild Wings, in Williamsport, Watson Inn, in Watsontown, and Eagles Mere Country Club, in Sullivan County. District IV members also refuse to answer whether or not members met at a private home to conduct a meeting.
The Daily Item has since filed several Right to Know requests with Lombardi seeking more financial information on District IV.
Sullivan County Superintendent and District IV board member Patricia Cross, formerly a principal at Warrior Run, also refuses to answer questions about the meetings. Cross attended a meeting at the Sullivan County Country Club, but she has refused to comment. Cross was emailed Tuesday seeking comment, but the email response stated she was on vacation.
Zack, who does not respond to The Daily Item, has never answered why District IV has not provided financial records to the PIAA main office for at least three years.
According to PIAA executive director and Right to Know officer Robert Lombardi, in an emailed response last year seeking financial records, Lombardi stated, "PIAA has not received any financial records from Superintendent (Jim) Zack for PIAA District IV between 2016 and Feb. 28, 2019."
When Lombardi was asked last year if any other districts have not provided records, Lombardi responded, "all districts provide financial information to PIAA," before referring all questions to the PIAA legal counsel.
The newspaper contacted District IX Tuesday — which covers the western part of the state — and Tonkin said all financial records are turned over. He said his district tracks every dime.
"We do an audit every year and we invite the media, coaches, school districts, and even fans," Tonkin told The Daily Item Tuesday. "We track every dime."
"I'm not sure what to think of District IV and I can only speak to District IX."
District IX also advertises it's meetings to the public on the District IX website.
Lombardi in a recent email to The Daily Item stated that PIAA committee members are volunteers. However, documents show some members get paid to work playoff games and receive mileage checks for their travel to games or to district or state meetings.
State legislation
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-77, of Centre County, introduced legislation in 2019 in Harrisburg which would make PIAA subject to the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act, the Right-to-Know Law and the Pennsylvania Web Accountability and Transparency (PennWATCH) Act.
The bill increases the minimum number of meetings the Athletic Oversight Committee — the board the PIAA reports to — from one to three to increase compliance reviews.
The bill has yet to pass.
The last annual report from the state Athletic Oversight Committee, which is supposed to review the PIAA, was issued in 2015, according to the committee's website.
The committee is made up of Rep Gene DiGirolamo; Rep. Mike Reese, R-59, of Mount Pleasant Township; Rep. Rob Matzie, R-16, of Ambridge; Sen. Scott Martin, R-13, of Lancaster; and Sen. Jay Costa, D-43, of Pittsburgh.