LEWISBURG — Nine-year-old C.J. Stewart can't just pick one thing to be excited about experiencing during this week's Merrill Linn Conservancy's Conservation Day Camp.
The Lewisburg camper is one of 12 Valley youth attending the first-ever five-day camp at the Dale-Engle-Walker House property at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. The week of outdoor fun and primitive skill-building culminates on Friday and Saturday with The Great American Backyard Campout.
C.J. specifically mentioned the campout but responded enthusiastically about what else he was looking forward to this week.
"Everything else," he said. "I've always really liked nature. I've always enjoyed learning about it. I was excited when I found out about the camp. This is a new way to learn about new things."
Becky Stugart, the adventure coordinator and camp director with the Conservancy, said the Linn Conservancy wanted to expand its programming for youth this year. The ages range from eight to 13.
"Kids are the future of protecting and preserving natural spaces," said Stugart. "Programing is essential to be able to inspire their curiosity so they want to be out and enjoy nature in different ways. This kind of camp introduces them to new ways to enjoy nature. Every day there's a different theme and different activities planned."
Stugart said this week's activities are a way to get kids away from screens.
Monday's activities consisted of creating walking sticks and experiencing forest immersion. They will go into the wilderness and use their five senses to experience nature, said Stugart.
On Tuesday, they will learn about how to prepare for adventures, including maps, compasses and other gear. On Wednesday, they will learn about the local watershed and the animals that live there. On Thursday, Strike K-9 Search and Rescue will teach about what to do if they get lost in the woods. On Friday, they will learn about primitive skills, like handsaws, building fires, and setting up tents.
"As the children learn skills throughout the week and create different things, on Fridays, their families will come and see all the things they've created. The children will get to lead all the activities for Friday night. Then we'll have an overnight campout."
The goal is to expand the program to different age groups and additional camps, said Stugart.
Kelly Jimison-Boyer, of Selinsgrove, volunteered on Monday and brought her daughter Quinn Jimison-Boyer, 10, to the camp.
"I was an environmental education minor in college, and I have an appreciation for nature, so I wanted to expose her to more experiences so she could develop an appreciation for nature as well," said Kelly Jimison-Boyer. "We have bird feeders out front, so we're starting to identify birds now. We have deer across the road from us that we like to observe. We also look for spring peepers every spring."
Quinn Jimison-Boyer, who is headed into sixth grade, is looking forward to hiking and seeing animals.
"I like being outdoors," she said. "I'm not really a social person. I don't like interacting with people, but I like interacting with nature."
Forest Immersion Therapist Ron Aunkst led the students in the opening activity of making walking sticks. Each camper used materials to tell a story on their walking stick.
Quinn added a blue type of thread with fabric bubbles to her walking stick, which remind her of water.