LEWISBURG — The first day of filming the documentary "We are Columbine," Laura Farber realized she still had open wounds needing to be healed. Her 83-minute documentary became something Farber needed to do.
Wednesday night, more than 200 people filled Campus Theatre in Lewisburg to watch Farber's documentary, released a year ago to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Littleton, Colorado shooting that left 12 of Farber's classmates and a teacher dead. The film was screened at Campus Theatre by the Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense as part of National Gun Violence Survivors Week.
Farber was a freshman at Columbine when two students attacked the school. For her, making the film was cathartic. She called it a "tissue movie."
"It's probably the most expensive therapy I've ever done," she said Wednesday before the documentary was shown. "I didn't start out thinking that going in I would be so affected by it. First day of filming, I realized I had my own healing to do."
Lauren Peck, a local group leader of the Moms Demand Action group who grew up in Littleton, brought the film to the Valley because she felt like it was something everyone could benefit from seeing.
"It was deeply personal for me to watch," she said. "You will not leave unchanged. It's not a story about the Columbine shooting. It's a story about the lifelong journey as survivors of gun violence. It's about dealing with the trauma of gun violence into adulthood."
"We are Columbine," tells the stories of a handful of survivors of the tragic events of April 20, 1999, through their own voices. That aspect, the personal stories, is what separates this film from others about the shooting, Farber said.
"I really felt like I had to tell our own story in our words," she said. "None of us are speaking for everyone at Columbine. You could tell a million stories. Ultimately, this was the first time we are telling it in our words. The best stories are told by the people that live them. There's no political agenda, it's just personal experiences."
Courtney Rosevear, who has friends in the local Moms Demand Action group, was one the 200 or so in attendance to see the screening Wednesday night.
"I have a high school student and a college student, so gun safety and these issues are very important for me," she said. "It was important to see this film and hear their stories."