The Campus Theatre will reopen next week for members only and with limited capacity.
Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place when the facility opens on Nov. 6, including:
- Masks are mandatory at all times
- 60 socially distanced seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Plexiglass barriers around the concession stand have been installed
- Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the theatre
- High touch surfaces/areas will be sanitized frequently
- Interior foot traffic patterns will be controlled with signs and stanchions
- The theatre will be cleaned and sanitized after each screening with a newly purchased electrostatic mister that kills bacteria and viruses
- Ticket booth will be used as the point of entry to ensure proper headcount and to keep patrons and staff safe
The following films are scheduled for members, beginning next week.
Friday, Nov. 6: Singin' in the Rain, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7: The Wizard of Oz, 1 p.m.; Casablanca, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8: Citizen Kane, 5 p.m.
The schedule is subject to change.