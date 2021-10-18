LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area recently hosted two virtual Candidate Panels that are now publicly available to view online.
The first Candidate Panel was recorded Oct. 11 and includes candidates for New Berlin mayor and New Berlin Borough Council. Watch on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPOKAEylte4.
The second Candidate Panel was recorded Oct. 13 and includes candidates for Buffalo Township and East Buffalo Township supervisors as well as candidates for Lewisburg Borough Council Ward 4, the only contested race for borough council. Watch it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejBpRrd5cgI.
Both recordings also can be found on the LWVLA website: www.lwvlewisburgarea.org.