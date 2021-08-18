LEWISBURG — A meet-the-candidates event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday beneath the large pavilion with a blue roof at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, North 15th and St. Mary streets.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and discuss issues with Katie Evans, Democrat, candidate for East Buffalo Township supervisor, and three candidates for Lewisburg Area School Board: Heather Haynos, Mary Ann Sigler Stanton and Jaime Lyons. Haynos and Stanton cross-filed for the election while Lyons is running as a Democrat. The event is organized by the Union County Democratic Committee.