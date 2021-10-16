The decisions of local government can impact your lives in significant ways, but too many voters ignore municipal elections. Five seats on Selinsgrove Borough Council will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
As someone who has been elected to serve on borough council for three terms during the past 14, I’ve learned what this important public service requires, and candidates who have not attended a single council meeting are not prepared for the work.
Yard signs and Facebook promises don’t substitute for the dedication, experienced leadership, reasonable perspectives, and proven collaboration that Selinsgrove deserves.
To ensure good local government, please support Sara Lauver, Marvin Rudnitsky, Bobbie Owens, Ivana Lluveras, and Sara Maul for Selinsgrove Borough Council during these challenging times.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove