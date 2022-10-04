SUNBURY — Transitions of PA representatives braved a cold rain Tuesday night to light candles in remembrance of victims who lost their lives to acts of domestic violence.
Transitions of PA CEO Mae-Ling Kranz began the vigil by explaining to those in attendance in the gazebo at Cameron Park that domestic violence needs to end. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
"It is happening all around us," Kranz said. "Everyone knows someone."
The event also featured Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest who said he is an advocate for the group and wanted to be there to show his support.
Kranz said she asked Wiest to speak because of his countless hours spent helping the group and victims of domestic violence.
Wiest spoke of two cases he was involved with and said he was able to help in one case. While he attempted to help in another, the end result was tragic.
Wiest said in one of the cases a woman had filed a PFA against an abusive husband and the piece of paper did not stop the man from gunning down his partner, taking her life.
"Abuse comes in many forms," Wiest said. "Anyone can become a victim of abuse and silence is the friend of domestic violence."
According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence from an intimate partner, Kranz said.
The group read off the names of victims and lit candles in remembrance before a moment of silence.
The organization plans more vigils this month.
A second vigil will be held Oct. 13 at Hufnagle Park, in Lewisburg, and will feature County Commissioner Stacy Richards as a guest speaker.
A third vigil will be held Oct. 20 behind the Snyder County Courthouse along Willow Street, in Middleburg. It will feature Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch and Victim Witness Coordinator Lacy Kreider.
Both events start at 7 p.m.
Kranz said Transitions of PA is open 24 hours a day and encouraged anyone seeking help to call 1-800-850-7948.
For more information visit transitionsofpa.org.