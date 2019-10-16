DANVILLE — A $3 million expansion to the Danville Area Community Center will add more than 11,000 square feet of space and upgrade the facility’s entrance.
The addition, planned for both floors of the Liberty Street center, would eliminate the bridge entrance that has been the victim of harsh winters since the center opened in 1986, said Heather Laubach, director of operations. The expansion would extend the front of the building to the existing sidewalk. It would add 5,700 square feet to both floors of the two-story building.
“The front of the building needs help. The bridge has started to decay from the salt used to keep it safe,” she said. The center also needs more space for programs and classes.
“We have programs for infants to people in their 90s,” Laubach said. “We are bursting at the seams and we would like to offer more so we are more of a community center,” she said. The center has 2,000 members.
An example of a program for the community is a diabetes education class that began Monday with Geisinger wellness specialists as instructors on eating well. The class is also open to prediabetic people. People register for the class through Geisinger.
The facility’s board recently approved the capital project. The board is in the beginning stage of creating a donor base for the campaign and Laubach hopes small and large businesses can support the effort through in-kind work or financial donations. Center officials have met with state Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Kurt Masser about the possibility of obtaining a grant for the project. “They toured the center several months ago and were very excited to see the healthy lifestyle support we give the community and surrounding communities,” Laubach said.
The center’s board of directors is still organizing the campaign for the project.
Laubach said construction would not begin on any phase until the money is raised. The first phase would be the front part involving the bridge entrance.
“We want to be more than just fitness. We want to be a true community center and be well-rounded,” said Laubach, operations director since March 2018.
Upgrades
The locker rooms on the first floor would be refurbished with tile walls and floors and private showers for men and women. Currently, there are only privacy areas for women in locker rooms. New lockers and new benches would be installed. The tile will make them a lot easier to clean, Laubach said.
She hopes they can add a small cafe that would provide hot and cold drinks and snacks. Parents could sit in the cafe while watching their kids at swim classes, she said.
The new entrance would have a ramp parallel to the building filled with windows so people can see activity going on such as people riding bikes, using treadmills, a side studio of a wellness class and a spinning class or a personal trainer, she said. “It will be nice to see activity as people pull in,” she said.
Karen Tinstman moved to the Danville area more than a year ago and takes advantage of a number of classes at the center. “I’m here nearly every day,” said Tinstman who was playing pickleball Tuesday. She is part of a spin class, lifts weights, walks the treadmill, swims and uses the elliptical.
“The Y that I had used just renovated and expanded similar to what the needs are here,” she said of the locker rooms and entrance improvements. “I understand they need more room for storage and classrooms.”