COAL TOWNSHIP — Weather permitting, the cruise organized by Joe Cesari and the Kulpmont Cruise Association is full speed ahead.
The cruise on Sunday is an informal cruise featuring antique and classic vehicles, street rods, motorcycles, and anybody who wants to cruise around the area. There is no registration fee, no judging and no awards.
If the weather is bad, the rain date is on May 31.
Cruisers meet between 11-11:30 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot on Route 61 in Coal Township. Vehicles will be on display there until 12:45 p.m. when the cruise begins.
The event is not the 18th annual Kulpmont Cruise, which has been postponed until a later date this summer.
For more information, contact Joe Cesari at 570-373-3561.
— THE DAILY ITEM